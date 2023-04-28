Teenagers detained for killing woman, 88, with firework
Two teenagers who killed a "much-loved" elderly woman when they stuffed a lit firework through her letterbox in east London have been detained.
Josephine Smith, 88, is thought to have been asleep when the firework set fire to her home, in Romford, in 2021.
Kai Cooper, 19, was sentenced to six-and-a-half years after being found guilty of her manslaughter and arson.
A boy, 17, admitted manslaughter, arson and affray and was detained for three years and eight months.
Cooper, of Leatherhead, Surrey, earlier admitted affray. He was also handed a further two years on extended licence following his jail term.
Judge Mark Dennis said the two defendants had "mischief in mind" when they set out to buy fireworks that evening.
He told them: "Your wanton and reckless conduct led to the death of a vulnerable and much-loved person."
Appearing at the Old Bailey to be sentenced, the court heard the pair had been in trouble since the age of 14.
The younger boy, who has autism spectrum disorder, had previous convictions for battery and public order offences and had set light to things in the past, the court heard.
Cooper had convictions for common assault, street robbery and battery that the judge said "showed a violent aggressive streak to his character".
Earlier attack on young woman
Just 24 hours before the fatal arson, the pair were involved in an attack on a woman in Ilford town centre, which was captured on Cooper's mobile phone, the court was told.
The video clips showed a young woman walking towards the camera and the 17-year-old holding a pole, jurors heard.
As the youth struck her, the woman held her arms up to shield her face and Cooper shouted out: "Smoke her, smoke her bro."
A second video clip showed the woman on the ground and the youth standing over her, attacking her with his foot, the court was told.
Cooper is heard to encourage the minor to "boot her in the face", which he proceeded to do, the trial was told.
The next day, the pair went into a firework shop in Romford and Cooper asked for something that would "go far and quick".
Cooper commented: "I'm trying to get fireworks, let them off at people. People are going to get terrorised tonight."
The pair then made their way towards Mrs Smith's home in Queens Park Road, which was randomly selected.
