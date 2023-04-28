King's coronation: Westminster parking attendants set to strike
Parking attendants in Westminster are set to strike next week, including on the day of the King's coronation, after a new pay offer was rejected.
Members of the GMB Union confirmed strike action for the 2, 4 and 6 May, the day of the coronation.
A GMB union spokesperson said an improved pay offer was "overwhelmingly rejected" and the strikes would lead to "chaos" on roads during the coronation.
Westminster City Council has been approached for comment.
The GMB members are employed by Westminster City Council's contractor, NSL, who have also been contacted.
'Dangerous job'
Parking attendants in Westminster are currently paid £12.61/hour and are demanding a rise in wages at the same rate as inflation.
Alex Etches, the GMB's regional assistant, said: "Our members' strike action will lead to chaos on the roads of Westminster during the coronation.
"There is no reason why our members, who do a difficult and dangerous job, should be poorer this year than the last."
He said NSL would "be to blame for the disruption on the day of the coronation", if it did not provide a better offer.
The union was unwilling to disclose what the rejected pay offer was, or the figure they were looking for: "While negotiations are going, it would be inappropriate to publicise what the exact figures that have been tabled are."
