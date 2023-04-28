Police search for woman 'who sexually assaulted man on London Underground'
- Published
Police are looking for a woman after a man was allegedly sexually assaulted at a London Underground station.
The woman attempted to link arms with him at Euston station on the night of 14 April, when he was on an escalator.
When he pulled his arm away, she allegedly sexually assaulted him, a British Transport Police (BTP) spokesperson said
The woman, who was travelling with a friend, then left the escalator and boarded a Tube train.
BTP has released CCTV images of a woman they wish to speak with, as detectives believe she has information which will help them with their investigation.
A recent campaign by Transport for London (TfL) is attempting to encourage Londoners to "safely intervene" if they witness instances of sexual harassment on public transport.
Posters across the travel network ask people to help victims by defusing the situation and offering them support.
