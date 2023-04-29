Thousands delight in London Eid in the Square celebrations
Thousands of people have descended on London's Trafalgar Square to mark Eid in the Square.
The event returns for its 18th year and celebrates Eid al-Fitr, the end of Ramadan, the holy month in the Muslim calendar.
It is hosted by the Mayor of London with this year's theme - Love For Everyone - focusing on bringing families and communities together.
Sadiq Khan said he was "delighted to once again host Eid in the Square".
He said there was "fantastic entertainment for all the family" which showcased "the very best of London's Muslim communities and celebrating their immense contribution to the capital".
"Our city's greatest strength is our diversity and celebrating the end of Ramadan together is another example of how we are building a better and fairer London for everyone."
