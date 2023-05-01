London Underground: Woman on mobility scooter falls off King's Cross platform
- Published
A woman was taken to hospital after she veered off a busy London Underground platform on her mobility scooter, it has emerged.
The incident happened at Saturday lunchtime on the Victoria line at King's Cross Underground Station, British Transport Police (BTP) said.
The woman was taken to a major trauma centre. Her injuries are not thought to be life-changing, BTP said.
The incident is not being treated as suspicious, BTP added.
Following the fall, London Ambulance Service sent ambulance crews, an incident response officer and a hazardous area response team (HART) to the scene.
The station was closed for about two hours.
Transport for London (TfL) has been approached for comment.
Follow BBC London on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram Send your story ideas to hellobbclondon@bbc.co.uk