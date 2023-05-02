Grenfell Tower fire: Civil settlement claim worth £150m
Lawyers for bereaved family members, survivors and residents of the Grenfell Tower fire have been outlining details of a civil damages claim settlement.
At the High Court, barrister Richard Hermer KC said a compensation sum of about £150m had been awarded across 900 cases.
The devastating fire at the west London building killed 72 people in June 2017.
Court listings indicate the Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea was one of a number of defendants.
The London Fire Commissioner was listed as a defendant as well.
Cladding giant Arconic previously confirmed it was another and has "agreed to contribute to a restorative justice project to benefit the community affected by the fire".
The settlement does not include all victims of the fire and is separate from the long-running inquiry, chaired by Sir Martin Moore-Bick, which is examining the circumstances leading up to and surrounding the blaze.
That report is due to be published later this year.
Those who took part in the claim were represented by 14 legal firms who have stressed the agreement does not impact the potential for any criminal charges to be brought in the future.
Senior Master Barbara Fontaine told the court she approved "overall settlement terms".
