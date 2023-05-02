Stella Creasy: Call for action after online troll sparked MP probe
- Published
Ministers have been encouraged to issue guidance to public services after an MP said she was left "humiliated" when an internet troll's complaint led to a social services investigation.
A man told police Walthamstow MP Stella Creasy's children should be taken into care due to her "extreme views".
The MP reportedly faced a safeguarding review and was quickly cleared.
Deputy Speaker Nigel Evans criticised the "appalling abuse and harassment" Ms Creasy had received.
Responding to a point of order in the House of Commons, Mr Evans told the house such activity had an impact on "MPs, their staff, their family and those thinking of entering politics".
"I'd encourage any member who has been subject to the sort of appalling abuse and harassment that she refers to to report it to the Metropolitan Police's parliamentary liaison and investigative team," Mr Evans said.
"I know the Treasury bench will have heard the exchange and I'm sure ministers will now want to consider carefully whether there's any action they could appropriately take, for example the issuing of guidance to public services dealing with these issues."
The complainant had contacted police after disagreeing with Labour MP Ms Creasy's campaign against misogyny and her call to be allowed in the voting chamber with her breastfeeding baby.
On Monday, the MP told the Today programme the man, from Leicester, had initially emailed her office angry about the work she was doing to tackle violence against women.
She said: "My children now have a social services record and it sets the green light that in public life, you can target these children. I think most people would think that's unacceptable."
Waltham Forest Council said it had launched an investigation as it was legally required to do so following a referral from Leicestershire Police.
Despite Ms Creasy being quickly cleared, the council said it was legally prevented from removing the man's complaint about the MP's supposedly "anti-man" views from its record.
Leicestershire Police said it had told the complainant to not contact Ms Creasy and there had been no report of further unwanted contact.
