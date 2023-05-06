In pictures: How London celebrated past coronations
- Published
It is 70 years since London last experienced the pomp, ceremony and excessive amounts of bunting that come with a coronation.
The capital has long been central to the event with every service since 1066 having taken place in Westminster Abbey.
Four of those coronations occurred in the previous century - Edward VII's in 1902, George V's in 1911, George VI's in 1937 and Elizabeth II's in 1953. What were these events like and were there similarities to how the King's coronation will look?
Decorated streets
Head into central London at the moment and you'll find major roads like Regent Street and Oxford Street lined with union flags, as has become synonymous with royal events.
Similar decorations have gone up for previous events, while over the years shopfronts have become commemorations in their own right.
Camping out
Royal fans have been claiming places along The Mall all week to grab the best spot to see the King and Queen.
They are joining a long tradition of people sleeping under the stars for a coronation.
The weather
Forecasters have warned that those planning to line the procession or watch the proceedings on a big screen may have to prepare for rain.
However, it wouldn't be the first time the weather has made its mark.
The procession
King Charles's coronation procession will be relatively quick compared to those that came previously, with a shorter route and fewer people taking part.
Nevertheless, there'll still be plenty of pomp and ceremony as there always has been.
For those into such things, it's possible to compare the route followed by Elizabeth II in 1953 with the one that will be taken by her son on Saturday.
Street parties
Sunday is set to be the day for street parties, another staple for royal celebrations.
As has happened over the decades, families will be piling out beneath lines of bunting - only this time for portions of the King's coronation quiche rather than the coronation chicken that was the dish of the day 70 years ago.
All images subject to copyright
Follow BBC London on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to hellobbclondon@bbc.co.uk