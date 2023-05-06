In pictures: How London celebrated past coronations

Royal footmen, dressed in glittering uniforms instead of their usual blue battledress raise the glasses in a toast to the Queen 1953Getty Images
Royal footmen who took part in the late Queen's coronation enjoyed a glass or two following the service

It is 70 years since London last experienced the pomp, ceremony and excessive amounts of bunting that come with a coronation.

The capital has long been central to the event with every service since 1066 having taken place in Westminster Abbey.

Four of those coronations occurred in the previous century - Edward VII's in 1902, George V's in 1911, George VI's in 1937 and Elizabeth II's in 1953. What were these events like and were there similarities to how the King's coronation will look?

Decorated streets

Head into central London at the moment and you'll find major roads like Regent Street and Oxford Street lined with union flags, as has become synonymous with royal events.

Similar decorations have gone up for previous events, while over the years shopfronts have become commemorations in their own right.

Getty Images
Flags featured widely on London's streets for Edward VII's coronation in 1902
Getty Images
In 1953 this Lyons tea shop in Piccadilly was one of many dressed up for the coronation of Queen Elizabeth II

Camping out

Royal fans have been claiming places along The Mall all week to grab the best spot to see the King and Queen.

They are joining a long tradition of people sleeping under the stars for a coronation.

Getty Images
While many people bring tents with them today, a simple blanket and a tree were enough for some at Queen Elizabeth II's coronation
Getty Images
Trees weren't even necessary for those who slept on The Mall to bag their spot to see King George VI
Getty Images
The celebrations in 1937 proved too much for some so they found a "quiet" corner at the base of Nelson's Column

The weather

Forecasters have warned that those planning to line the procession or watch the proceedings on a big screen may have to prepare for rain.

However, it wouldn't be the first time the weather has made its mark.

Getty Images
Brollies were an important accessory for those waiting for George VI on The Mall...
Getty Images
...as they were for spectators in 1953 who also endured heavy rain

The procession

King Charles's coronation procession will be relatively quick compared to those that came previously, with a shorter route and fewer people taking part.

Nevertheless, there'll still be plenty of pomp and ceremony as there always has been.

Getty Images
King Edward VII's coronation in 1902 was delayed by two months from its planned date because he was unwell
Getty Images
Thousands of military personnel were involved in George V's procession in 1911
Getty Images
Elizabeth II's procession concluded with a flypast featuring numerous RAF planes

For those into such things, it's possible to compare the route followed by Elizabeth II in 1953 with the one that will be taken by her son on Saturday.

Street parties

Sunday is set to be the day for street parties, another staple for royal celebrations.

As has happened over the decades, families will be piling out beneath lines of bunting - only this time for portions of the King's coronation quiche rather than the coronation chicken that was the dish of the day 70 years ago.

Getty Images
Tea and cake were on the menu for a Battersea street party as part of the celebrations for King George VI
Getty Images
Party games were the order of the day in Bethnal Green in 1953
Getty Images
However, not everyone was impressed by the idea of dressing up for the occasion

