Mirko Naramcic: Seven men accused of 'team effort' in Richmond murder
- Published
Seven men appeared at the Old Bailey today accused of murdering 31-year-old Mirko Naramcic in Richmond, south-west London in March 2022.
Opening the trial, prosecutor Hugh Davies KC, told the court how the men launched an attack on the victim in a "team effort".
The court heard how Mr Naramcic was found by members of the public on Maguire Drive "left bleeding out on the road" and taken to hospital.
He died from a single stab wound.
Leonne Davies, 19; Karlos Collins, 21; Justin Romano, 19; Jirmal Powis-Brown, 19; Alfie McGilvray, 29; Kaia Davies, 20; and Steven Collis, 29, all from west London, each face one count of murder and two counts of wounding with intent.
The court heard how Mr Naramcic had spent the day out with friends in the Richmond, Twickenham and Ham area.
They stopped at the BP station to buy food and drinks, where they encountered a group of several young men, who arrived in two other cars, jurors were told.
The prosecution claims "a violent interaction involving fists and punching" ensued between two individuals, sparking a retributive attack with "multiple knives".
Hugh Davies KC described the retribution "as quick as it was fatal".
The prosecution then alleged that the seven young men pursued the victim to the Maguire Drive address, where he was later found injured.
He also claimed that the defendants 'shared a common intention' to cause 'really serious harm' to the defendant and two of his friends, who also suffered knife wounds in the attack.
The trial, expected to last around eight weeks, continues.