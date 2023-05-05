Golden Orb: Coronation security a momentous effort, police say
- Published
More than 29,000 police officers will be deployed during the Coronation period, as part of one of the Metropolitan Police's greatest ever security challenges.
Firearms officers, dog handlers, mounted police and helicopters will all form part of the efforts to keep people safe on Saturday.
The operation, known as Golden Orb, will be one of the most significant and largest security deployments the force has led.
The first coronation to take place for 70 years is the third large-scale security operation in a year after last summer's Platinum Jubilee celebrations and the Queen's funeral.
Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to gather in central London as the King's Procession travels from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Abbey.
Deputy Assistant Commissioner Ade Adelekan described the event as "an extremely significant operation" involving "a momentous effort" with other agencies including the British Transport Police.
He said the force would have an "extremely low tolerance for anything or anyone" causing trouble during the event.
"What they will find is a very swift and very quick action from us to make sure that everyone can carry on celebrating without interference or interruption of any such thing or any such person," he added
The police have said they "intend to use facial recognition technology in central London" during the Coronation, a move which human rights group Liberty has heavily criticised.
Campaign manager Emmanuelle Andrews said: "Facial recognition is a dystopian tool that violates our rights and threatens our liberty.
"We're particularly concerned about its use at the Coronation because of the amount of police powers and threats to protests that have been waged for this event in particular.
"We all have the right to go about our lives without the risk of being surveilled and monitored, but everyone that attends the Coronation this weekend is at risk of having their faces scanned by this oppressive technology."
Former royal protection officer Simon Morgan admitted the technology "is controversial", but he considered it "very much as another tool within the police's arsenal to keep everybody safe".
"When you look at the use of facial recognition by the police, it has to be proportionate, it has to work within that legal framework. They have to be accountable for its use and it has to be necessary," he said.