Johanita Dogbey: Woman killed in Brixton wouldn't hurt fly - family
- Published
The family of a woman who was stabbed to death by a stranger has described her as "smart, dedicated and loving".
Johanita Kossiwa Dogbey was attacked in Brixton, south London, on Monday afternoon.
In a statement, the 31-year-old's family said: "We are devastated by the news of the passing of our daughter. She hasn't got one bad bone in her body. She wouldn't hurt a fly."
A 33-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder remains in police custody.
Investigators believe Ms Dogbey was walking along Stockwell Park Walk at about 16:00 BST when she was approached from behind by a man who attacked her.
It is not thought he was known to her. Police say they have been granted a warrant to further question the suspect.
The family statement added: "Johanita was a smart, dedicated and loving girl who always helped anyone.
"We can't believe a senseless crime like this has happened as we can't imagine who would do this to her.
"Our hearts are completely broken and will not understand why someone would take our beautiful girl away from us. She will forever be in our hearts as we will carry on living life as gracefully and beautifully as she did."
Follow BBC London on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram Send your story ideas to hellobbclondon@bbc.co.uk