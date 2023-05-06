Hackney stabbing prompts murder inquiry
A murder investigation has been opened following the death of a man in Hackney.
The victim, in his late 20s, was found with stab wounds at a residential property on Mare Street around 23:00 BST on Friday.
Despite treatment from the London Ambulance Service and London's Air Ambulance he was pronounced dead at the scene.
Met Police officers are working to trace his next of kin.
Two men, one in his 40s and the other in his 50s, and one woman in her 50s, have been arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with the incident.
They were taken to East London police stations where they remain for questioning, the Met said.
