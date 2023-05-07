Dagenham stabbing: Man arrested after teenager killed
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a fatal stabbing in east London.
An 18-year-old man was found with stab wounds in Dagenham at about 23:45 BST on 5 May, and died at the scene.
The Met had been called out to reports of two groups fighting with machetes near Dagenham Heathway Underground station.
Dt Ch Insp James Shirley said: "The focus of my team is bringing the person or people responsible to justice."
A second man was also taken to hospital with a stab injury. His condition is not believed to be life threatening, the Met said.
Detectives from the Met's Specialist Crime Command arrested a 20-year-old man on suspicion of murder.
He remains in police custody and a number of crime scenes are still in place.
Dt Ch Insp Shirley said that the investigation is "progressing at pace".
The 18-year-old's family have been informed of his death and a post-mortem examination will be scheduled.
