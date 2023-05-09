Walthamstow stabbing: Boy, 16, charged with murder of teenager
A teenager has been charged with murdering a 16-year-old boy who was stabbed to death after leaving his school in north-east London.
Renell Charles, a pupil at Kelmscott School, Walthamstow, was fatally injured in Markhouse Road at about 16:10 BST on Friday.
Paramedics attended but he was pronounced dead 30 minutes later.
A 16-year-old boy has been charged with his murder and will appear in custody at Stratford Magistrates' Court later.
A post-mortem examination took place on Saturday and found the school pupil died from a stab wound to the chest, the Met Police said.
Headteacher Sam Jones previously described the boy's death as the "darkest of days" for the school community.
"Kelmscott is a large and tight-knit family and this loss will be felt for a long time to come. I know we will come together as a community and support one another through this," he said.
