Walthamstow stabbing: Boy, 16, charged with murder of teenager

Renell Charles was a pupil at Kelmscott School in Walthamstow

A teenager has been charged with murdering a 16-year-old boy who was stabbed to death after leaving his school in north-east London.

Renell Charles, a pupil at Kelmscott School, Walthamstow, was fatally injured in Markhouse Road at about 16:10 BST on Friday.

Paramedics attended but he was pronounced dead 30 minutes later.

A 16-year-old boy has been charged with his murder and will appear in custody at Stratford Magistrates' Court later.

A post-mortem examination took place on Saturday and found the school pupil died from a stab wound to the chest, the Met Police said.

The headteacher of Kelmscott School said the death was the "darkest of days"

Headteacher Sam Jones previously described the boy's death as the "darkest of days" for the school community.

"Kelmscott is a large and tight-knit family and this loss will be felt for a long time to come. I know we will come together as a community and support one another through this," he said.

