Jermaine Cools: Teenager detained for murder of boy, 14
A teenager who murdered a 14-year-old boy, London's youngest stabbing victim in 2021, has been detained for life.
Marques Walker previously admitted attacking Jermaine Cools outside a chicken shop near West Croydon station, south London, on 18 November that year.
Appearing at the Old Bailey, the 17-year-old was ordered to serve a minimum of 19 years for the "senseless" killing.
He was also sentenced to eight months for possession of a dangerous weapon.
