Tasered man whose dogs were shot dead charged by police
A man whose two dogs were shot dead as he was Tasered by police following an alleged dog attack has been charged with dangerous dog offences.
A woman reported being attacked by a dog in Poplar, east London, on Sunday. She told police her dog had also been attacked.
Louie Turnbull, 46, is charged with being the owner of a dog dangerously out of control.
He was also charged with possessing a dog while disqualified to do so.
He was set to appear at Thames Magistrates' Court on Tuesday.
The woman suffered a leg injury during the incident, in Commercial Road, which did not require hospital treatment.
Footage on social media showed a man holding two dogs on nearby Limehouse Cut before he was Tasered and the dogs shot.
