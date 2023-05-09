Jordan Kukabu death: Teen arrested on suspicion of murder
- Published
A teenage boy has been arrested on suspicion of murder by detectives investigating a stabbing in east London.
Wazabakana Elenda Jordan Kukabu, 18, known as Jordan, died after he was stabbed in the chest outside Dagenham Heathway Tube station late on Friday.
Detectives had been called to the scene to reports of men armed with machetes.
The 15-year-old was arrested in Colchester, Essex, early on Tuesday and remains in custody.
He was also arrested on suspicion of a separate violent disorder offence.
Det Ch Insp James Shirley, from the Met Police's specialist crime command, said the investigation was making "significant progress".
"Local people have provided us with information, which together with forensic enquiries and analysis of CCTV is enabling us to build a picture of what happened on Friday night.
"I am grateful to everyone who has provided information.
"There will be other people with information that would assist our investigation and I urge them to come forward and share what they know or any relevant footage. This can be done anonymously through Crimestoppers should anyone prefer not to speak with police."
A 20-year-old man, who was previously arrested on suspicion of murder, has been released with no further action on this charge, however he has been released on bail for a separate offence of violent disorder.
