Westminster Council: E-bike users face having to park up or pay up
- Published
Designated bays for docking e-bikes are to be installed in part of central London after complaints the bikes clutter up streets in the West End.
People who fail to park e-bikes in the correct bays after using them could incur additional hire charges or receive a fixed penalty notice.
Currently, many dockless e-bikes can be left wherever the user's journey ends.
Westminster Council says the bikes are being left on pavements, posing an "imminent risk to public safety".
The local authority is looking at installing up to 250 bays over the next few months, with some being created by suspending existing parking bays.
In August, Westminster Council instructed officers to seize e-bikes left blocking pavements, saying pedestrians and wheelchair users were being forced to walk around the bikes, sometimes on to the road.
Since then, it said 23 bikes had been picked up that officers believed posed an "imminent risk to public safety".
It added that the "vast majority of instances of bad parking" were handled by the e-bike companies themselves, with teams deployed across London to pick up abandoned bikes.
The National Federation of the Blind of the UK has welcomed the move, having previously said stranded bikes were discouraging blind people from visiting the West End.
Lime Bikes, which says it has "tens of thousands" of daily customers in London, said it had already helped to install parking areas at sites across the capital.
"We welcome the opportunity to work with Westminster to implement long term-solutions for the safe and tidy parking of shared e-bikes."
Follow BBC London on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to hellobbclondon@bbc.co.uk