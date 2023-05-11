Woman injured after royal police escort crash
A woman has been critically injured in a crash with a police motorcycle escorting the Duchess of Edinburgh.
It happened at the junction of Cromwell Road and Warwick Road in Earl's Court, west London, at 15:20 BST on Wednesday.
The woman, in her 80s, was taken to hospital after treatment from paramedics.
A spokesperson for Buckingham Palace said that the Duchess' "heartfelt thoughts and prayers are with the injured lady and her family".
Inquiries into the circumstances of the collision are ongoing, the Met Police said.
The Buckingham Palace spokesperson said Sophie was "grateful for the swift response of emergency services and will keep abreast of developments".
The woman, whose family has been informed, was treated at the scene by the London Ambulance Service and London's Air Ambulance.
The Directorate of Professional Standards has also been notified about the crash, the force added.
