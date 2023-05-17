Park Royal Tube track crash: Driver who killed woman jailed
A driver who killed a woman when he lost control of his Range Rover and crashed onto London Underground tracks while "showing off" has been jailed for seven-and-a-half-years.
Yagmur Ozden, 33, died when the car being driven by Rida Kazem hit a parked Tesla, near Park Royal Tube station on the A40, and lost control on 22 August.
Kazem, 24, previously admitted causing death by dangerous driving.
He also admitted causing serious injury by dangerous driving.
Baghdad-born Ms Ozden, who worked as a beautician, leaves a 13-year-old daughter, who now lives with her grandmother in north London.
Kazem, of Greenford, west London, will serve at least two-thirds of the sentence and was also banned from driving for more than 12 years.
Another passenger, Zamarod Arif, who was 26 at the time, was critically hurt in the incident.
Isleworth Crown Court heard Kazem, who lost the lower part of his left leg in the crash, had been driving the two women home from a night out, and that Ms Arif had been the only person in the car wearing a seatbelt.
Gasps and sobs could be heard from Ms Ozden's family as CCTV footage of the collision was shown to the court.
'I feel alone'
In a victim impact statement, Ms Ozden's daughter, Melek, said she had "constant daydreams" about her mother dying and was reminded about her death every time she saw a Range Rover.
"Sometimes I feel alone, even though I have someone else with me. It will never be the same," she said.
Ms Ozden's sister-in-law, Kirsty Kelly, said the family felt "sick".
"It is unbelievably heart-breaking what we have been going through," she said.
Surviving passenger Ms Arif told how her life had "completely changed" following the crash, which has left her "permanently scarred both physically and mentally."
Kazem's car had hit a speed of 110mph (177km/h) on the westbound A40 near Ealing, the court heard.
The black Range Rover Sport SVR, valued at £180,000, hit a stationary Tesla, occupied by a driver who was charging the car, before it lost control and ended up on the tracks at Park Royal Tube station.
Sentencing Kazem, Judge Martin Edmunds KC said: "The speed and violence of this unfolding crash is simply horrific, and the Range Rover was reduced to a mangled heap of metal," the judge said.
"I have no doubt you were showing off to your passengers, both showing off your powerful car but also what you thought of as your superior driving skills."
Kazem had previous speeding convictions, including one offence of driving at 95mph in a 50mph zone, and had been banned from driving for six months in November 2020.
