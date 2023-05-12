Dagenham: Three more charged with murder after Jordan Kukabu death
- Published
Three more people have been charged with the murder of an 18-year-old who was stabbed near a Tube station in east London.
Wazabakana Elenda Jordan Kukabu, 18, known as Jordan, died after he was stabbed in the chest near Dagenham Heathway Tube station on Friday.
Detectives had been called to the scene to reports of men armed with machetes.
Two boys, aged 16 and 17, and Michael Tommy-Mgagba, 20, of Essex, have been charged with murder.
They have also been charged with attempted murder and possession of an offensive weapon, and are due to appear at Wimbledon Magistrates' Court later.
On Wednesday, a 15-year-old boy was charged with murder, attempted murder and possession of an offensive weapon, after he was arrested in Colchester, Essex, early on Tuesday.
Police said the family of Mr Kukabu, from Romford, had been informed and was being supported by officers.
His cause of death was determined to be a single stab wound to the chest following a post-mortem examination.
A second man, 20, was taken to hospital with a stab injury but his condition is not life-threatening.
A 27-year-old man, who was arrested in Suffolk on Tuesday on suspicion of assisting an offender and a separate offence of violent disorder, has been bailed pending further inquiries.
A 20-year-old man, who was previously arrested on suspicion of murder, has been released with no further action over this charge, but has been released on bail after being arrested on suspicion of violent disorder.
