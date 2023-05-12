Streatham: Motorcyclist killed in hit-and-run crash
A motorcyclist has been killed in a hit-and-run crash in south London.
The man in his 40s was struck by a car at the junction of Valley Road, Leigham Road and Knollys Road in Streatham at about 20:15 BST on Thursday.
Despite the work of paramedics and the London Air Ambulance, he died at the scene.
The Met Police said it was searching for four people who are believed to have fled on foot from the junction following the crash.
In video footage from the scene, a car can be seen lying on its side next to a destroyed hedge, with debris covering the road around it.
A London Ambulance Service (LAS) spokesperson said two ambulance crews, an incident response officer, a clinical team manager and London's Air Ambulance responded to the crash.
"Sadly, despite the best efforts of our crews, a person was pronounced dead at the scene," they said.
The man's family has been informed and inquiries are ongoing, the Met said.
