Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby given speeding fine
- Published
The Archbishop of Canterbury has been fined more than £500 and given three penalty points after he was caught speeding in London.
The Most Reverend Justin Welby was recorded driving at 25mph in a 20mph zone in his Volkswagen Golf last year.
The 67-year-old had been going along the Albert Embankment towards his official residence at Lambeth Palace.
He admitted the offence in writing and was sentenced at a private magistrates' court hearing.
'Admin errors'
The archbishop, who was caught by a speed camera on 2 October, was prosecuted through the single justice procedure - a method that allows courts to deal with cases without the defendant having to go to a hearing.
He pleaded guilty online on Wednesday, the same day he appeared at the House of Lords to condemn the government's Illegal Migration Bill.
Lavender Hill Magistrates' Court ordered Mr Welby to pay a £300 fine, a £120 victim surcharge and £90 in legal costs, as well as adding the penalty points to his driving licence.
A spokesperson for Lambeth Palace said the archbishop had been unaware the case might be dealt with in court.
The spokesperson said: "He has tried to resolve this and pay the fine three times. He has all the paperwork to prove that he has tried to pay.
"Admin errors seem to be causing problems."
Follow BBC London on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to hellobbclondon@bbc.co.uk