Lambeth school announces closure amid falling numbers
- Published
A 324-year-old school in south London says it will have to close because falling pupil numbers mean it is no longer "viable".
St Martin-in-the-Field High School for Girls, in Tulse Hill in Lambeth, made the announcement in a letter to parents on Friday.
It is understood almost 400 pupils and more than 50 staff currently work and study at the school.
Lambeth Council and the government have been contacted for comment.
In the letter to parents, headteacher Josephine Okokon said the school will close to Years 7, 8 and 9 in August.
She added the school will then close completely next summer, after older pupils have finished their exams.
'No longer viable'
"There has been a significant decline in the number of young people living and going to school in Lambeth, meaning that we, along with other local schools, have seen our student numbers diminish in recent years," she explained.
"The number of pupils in Lambeth is not expected to increase for approximately eight years.
"Since funding for schools is awarded based on its pupil numbers, it is no longer viable for St Martin's to continue operating as a school and deliver the level of education that our young people deserve; the substantive decision has therefore been made to begin the process of closure."
The letter added that among those impacted by the changes would be Year 11 students expecting to progress to the sixth form in September.
Ms Okokon said that while the leadership team "wholly appreciate that this news will cause concern for many", the timing of the announcement "was outside our control".
Wider schools crisis
It follows a closure announcement by another school in the borough, Archbishop Tenison's School in Vauxhall, in April.
Multiple schools have been designated as being at risk of closure amid a 17% decrease in London's birth rate between 2012 and 2021, according to data from London Councils.
Deputy leader of Lambeth Council's Liberal Democrat group, Councillor Matthew Bryant, said: "Our first concern is for the pupils facing disruption at such short notice.
"Changing teachers, friendship groups, and travel arrangements will be deeply unsettling for many young people."
Councillor Bryant added: "For this academic year, the Conservative government recklessly slashed school funding by £222 per pupil in Lambeth.
"Backwards funding formulas and a housing crisis that pushes parents out of London means our children and young people are left to bear the brunt of the government's incompetence. We've lost two schools in one month. It simply can't continue like this."
