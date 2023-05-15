London Underground: Track inspector hit by train alarming, RAIB says
A track inspector who was hit by a Tube train was an "alarming reminder" of the dangers of working trackside, the rail safety investigator has said.
The Metropolitan Line service was travelling at 25mph (40kph) when it hit her near Chalfont and Latimer station, Buckinghamshire, last April.
The agency worker was struck from behind the Rail Accident Investigation Branch (RAIB) said.
She has continued to suffer from the effects of the accident, it added.
The Baker Street to Chesham service passed the group of three workers at about 09:30 BST, on 15 April.
'Insufficient awareness'
"The accident happened because the track worker had moved from a place of safety and into the approaching train's path to get a better view of the track ahead, just as the train was about to pass her," the report stated.
It added the inspector "was not aware of the risk the train posed to her" and that safety briefings provided to her on the day "were not effective".
Four recommendations have been made to London Underground Limited, which is a subsidiary of Transport for London (TfL), including a review of the risk assessments of working during hours when trains are running.
Andrew Hall, chief inspector of rail accidents said: "This accident is an alarming reminder that there is still work to be done to reduce the likelihood of track workers coming into contact with trains on parts of the railway.
"It cannot be acceptable that any member of staff be working on open lines with insufficient awareness of the direction a train might approach from."
TfL has been approached for comment.