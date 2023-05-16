In pictures: Hunterian Museum opens after six-year break

In pictures: Hunterian Museum opens after six-year breakPublished18 minutes agoShareclose panelShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingImage source, Hunterian MuseumImage caption, A sloth foetus and a crocodile in a jar are just some of the 2,000 anatomical displays on offerImage source, HUFTON & CROW/CASSON MANNImage caption, The museum derives its name from the 18th Century surgeon John Hunter, whose collections form a large part of the displays. Hunter's controversial methods are confronted by the museum, which says it is "trying to be open about everything"Image source, Hunterian musuemImage caption, The museum is housed at the Royal College of Surgeons (RCS) in Holborn, central London. The RCS is launching a programme of research “to explore issues around the display of human remains and the acquisition of specimens during British colonial expansion” following controversy over Hunter's collectionImage source, HUFTON & CROW/CASSON MANNImage caption, The exhibition is not for the faint-hearted, featuring human foetuses in jars, pickled penises and elephant brains, all preserved, labelled and displayed in chronological orderImage source, HUFTON & CROW/CASSON MANNImage caption, John Hunter was born in Glasgow in 1728 and the museum holds some of his tools and equipment used during his surgeriesImage source, Hunterian museumImage caption, From Tuesday visitors can see the £4.6m redevelopment for freeRelated TopicsHolbornLondonMuseumsMore on this storySkeleton of Irish Giant removed from museumPublished11 JanuarySweden's selfie museum: Unusual museums around the world!Published7 April 2022Breadboards and dog collars: England's unusual museumsPublished21 October 2018