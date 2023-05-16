In pictures: Hunterian Museum opens after six-year break

sloth foetus in a jar and a crocodile in a jarHunterian Museum
A sloth foetus and a crocodile in a jar are just some of the 2,000 anatomical displays on offer
collection of things in jarsHUFTON & CROW/CASSON MANN
The museum derives its name from the 18th Century surgeon John Hunter, whose collections form a large part of the displays. Hunter's controversial methods are confronted by the museum, which says it is "trying to be open about everything"
Hunterian musuem
The museum is housed at the Royal College of Surgeons (RCS) in Holborn, central London. The RCS is launching a programme of research “to explore issues around the display of human remains and the acquisition of specimens during British colonial expansion” following controversy over Hunter's collection
HUFTON & CROW/CASSON MANN
The exhibition is not for the faint-hearted, featuring human foetuses in jars, pickled penises and elephant brains, all preserved, labelled and displayed in chronological order
HUFTON & CROW/CASSON MANN
John Hunter was born in Glasgow in 1728 and the museum holds some of his tools and equipment used during his surgeries
Hunterian museum
From Tuesday visitors can see the £4.6m redevelopment for free

