Greggs bakery agrees to Leicester Square night licence terms
Greggs has "come to an agreement" with Westminster City Council after its application to sell food throughout the night at its flagship Leicester Square store in central London was blocked.
The council previously refused plans to allow the bakery to sell goods at the outlet between 23:00 and 05:00.
The agreement means it can now sell hot drinks only between 23:00 and 02:00.
Greggs had been due to appear in court for an appeal. The council says the deal "works for everyone".
Greggs has been contacted for comment.
Aicha Less, deputy leader of Westminster City Council, said the bakery chain would be able to sell hot drinks from 23:00 to 00:00 on Sunday to Wednesday, and from 23:00 to 02:00 on Thursday to Saturday.
It will not be able to sell hot food during these times.
Ms Less said the licence also required CCTV at the premises, the use of door supervisors and the clearing of litter outside of the store.
"We are pleased to continue to support local businesses and look forward to working with the company going forward," she said.
The bakery chain had faced objections from the Metropolitan Police, Environmental Health, and Westminster City Council after it made its application to create a 24-hour store.
Ms Less previously said the store could "become a hot-spot for late night disturbances and anti-social behaviour".
It is currently open between 06:00 and 23:00 from Monday to Saturday.
Greggs has also revealed its sales have surged by 17% during the start of the year, compared with 2022.
