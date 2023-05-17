Coronation: Met refers itself to police watchdog over royal fan arrest
The Met Police and Lincolnshire Police have referred themselves to the police watchdog over the arrest of a royal fan during the coronation weekend.
Alice Chambers was handcuffed and held for 13 hours when officers arrested Just Stop Oil protesters who she was standing near to on the Mall.
Scotland Yard has been criticised over its policing of the event.
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said it was deciding if "further action may be required".
Ms Chambers previously told BBC Newsnight she was handcuffed, fingerprinted and questioned in a police station.
The architect, originally from Australia but living in London, was released without any further action and missed the Coronation celebrations in their entirety.
The Met has said the arrest was made by an officer from Lincolnshire Police who had been part of the policing operation.
The IOPC confirmed it had "received voluntary complaint referrals from Lincolnshire Police and the Metropolitan Police Service (MPS) following the arrest of a woman in the Mall, London, SW1, who was attending the King's Coronation on 6 May".
"The referrals relate to her arrest by a Lincolnshire officer and subsequent detention by the MPS," a spokesperson added.
"We are currently assessing the referrals to determine whether further action may be required from us."
In total, 64 people were arrested in London during the Coronation policing operation.
Police said 52 of these related to concerns people were going to disrupt the event. Four people have so far been charged.
Police were given extra powers shortly before the Coronation under a controversial new law, the Public Order Act 2023.
On Wednesday, Met Assistant Commissioner Matt Twist told the Home Affairs Select Committee the force had been given intelligence about disruption taking place, and had not been under political pressure.
He said the force had been so concerned it alerted Home Secretary Suella Braverman and London Mayor Sadiq Khan the night before the celebrations began.
A spokesperson for the Met said: "Following a review into the circumstances of an arrest of a woman on the Mall on Saturday, 6 May, the Met has made a voluntary referral to the IOPC who are now carrying out an assessment."
Lincolnshire Police has been approached for comment.
