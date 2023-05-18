Start-ups win chance to trade in Oxford Street pop-up
Ten small online retailers from around the UK have been given the chance to trade in a shop in London's West End.
They include the producers of acne treatment that uses AI, a hi-tech hands-free kit for runners, and an LGBTQ+ gin brand.
After winning a competition, they will take turns to serve customers at a pop-up shop on Oxford Street until 26 May.
They will also see their products advertised on 46 large billboards along Europe's busiest shopping street.
London student Elizabeth Ola, who launched her cosmetics company TRU SKN last year, is hoping to raise awareness of diversity in the beauty industry.
She is going to move her business in to 58 Oxford Street for two days next week, an opportunity she said was "incredible".
"It's the kind of thing you can only dream of as an early stage entrepreneur," she said. "My business is all about giving diversity and difference centre stage, and so this is a wonderful exposure."
Ms Ola is one of 10 winners of the competition run by Enterprise Nation, which supports small businesses to start-up.
Its founder, Emma Jones, says giving small retailers this type of opportunity "paves the way for bringing fresh innovation to the great British high street".
Oli Powell, co-founder of Queer Gin spirits company, will also trade at the shop for two days, having only ever sold to customers online. He said it had been a challenge to prepare to trade from a physical shop and source enough stock.
"As an online brand we've never had to think like this, and it could be that we factor pop-up shops and the high street into our plans in addition to online. "
