Purley mural shows women's desire to change city - artist
A mural unveiled in a dingy London alleyway "encapsulates the desire from women to reshape a city that does not serve us", its creator has said.
Breakthrough depicts two women ripping apart a building to release colour into the well-used lane, which links Purley station with the town centre.
It was painted by London artist Hanna Benihoud following a workshop involving local residents.
She said she had been inspired by their "hope and optimism" to change the area.
The artist was approached by a group called the Purley Panel to create the work in the poorly-lit alley.
The workshop was held in December to develop the mural's themes and Benihoud said it had given "a clear message about empowerment, inclusivity and an imagination of what a feminist city could look and feel like".
"I was inspired by the hope and optimism of women of Purley in the face of something so literally concrete as the built environment," she added.
Funding for the finished mural was awarded from the London mayor's "High Streets for all Challenge", which was created with the aim of brightening up parts of the capital.
Speaking about the result, the London artist said: "There are parts of our city that perpetuate fear in women and men alike and changing them is no easy task.
"Whilst we slowly reshape our environment for our modern needs, I believe artwork can transform a space temporarily whilst provoking conversation about the city."
