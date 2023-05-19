Speakers' Corner: Man admits Hyde Park gun attack plot
- Published
A man has admitted preparing to murder a Christian preacher at Hyde Park's Speakers' Corner in a terrorist attack.
Edward Little, 21, from Brighton, was carrying £5,000 with which he hoped to purchase a firearm, a passport and two phones when he was arrested last year.
It was alleged his intended target was Hatun Tash, who regularly argued with other speakers, and her camera crew, as well as any police or soldiers.
He pleaded guilty at the Old Bailey by video link from Belmarsh jail.
Earlier this year, Little, of Pelham Street, denied preparing to commit acts of terrorism, but changed his plea and admitted the charge on Friday.
He also admitted researching Hyde Park, where he planned to carry out the attack, collecting money to purchase a gun and travelling to buy it.
Little was on his way into London in a taxi for which he had paid £300 when he was stopped and arrested on 23 September 2022.
He had asked the driver if he could stop and pray at a mosque, although the driver had said there was not one on the way.
'Shocking previous record'
The prosecution asserted Little researched other targets including military figures and members of the Metropolitan Police, but defence lawyer Tom Godfrey said the 21-year-old only accepted targeting the preacher.
Police later found an encrypted chat on one phone which set out his attack plan and the gun purchase.
Little declined to answer questions in police interviews, but his mood changed when he was shown a YouTube video of the preacher and he launched himself across the table at an officer, swinging repeatedly with his fists before being restrained.
He went on to admit assaulting the officer at Newbury police station on 28 September and was sentenced to 40 weeks in prison.
At a previous hearing, Judge Richard Marks said Little had an "absolutely shocking previous record".
The defendant was convicted of 14 offences on seven separate occasions, including for robbery, having a knife and drug dealing, dating back to 2017.
He will be sentenced on 21 July.
