Sadiq Khan: London mayor reveals he has PTSD after death threats
- Published
London's mayor Sadiq Khan has spoken out about how receiving regular death threats has affected his mental health.
He told the Guardian that dealing with these threats and the aftermath of traumatic events such as terror attacks had had a "cumulative" effect.
Asked if he had PTSD, Mr Khan said: "Without a doubt. My best friend is a doctor and we talk about it."
He added: "I'm not comparing what I am going through to some of the stuff people go through."
Mr Khan, 52, told the Guardian: "As a lawyer, my clients with PTSD were asylum seekers and refugees. I would never give equivalence to what I am going through, nor would I ever want people to feel sorry for me."
'Mental health is fragile'
Talking about his deteriorating mental health following death threats, disasters and terror attacks, Mr Khan admitted: "I lost my mojo. I didn't have clarity of thinking. I wasn't so sparky. I wasn't inspiring my team.
"I spent a lot of time with bereaved families and that has an impact on your mental health. I got help in understanding PTSD.
"Mental health is fragile if it's not looked after. And I shouldn't be afraid to talk about it."
Mr Khan also spoke of the interactions he has had with former US President Donald Trump on Twitter, which led to an increase in threats made to him via social media.
And talking about the 2017 fatal attack at the Finsbury Park mosque, Mr Khan said: "The terrorist was looking for me.
"He couldn't find me so he decided to target Jeremy Corbyn and Muslims. Every time Trump says something horrible about me there's a massive increase in hatred towards me on social media.
"Then there are people who follow Daesh (Islamic State) and al-Qaeda who think you can't be a Muslim and a westerner, I get it from both sides in relation to the death threats."
Mr Khan has been the Labour mayor for London since 2016 and will be seeking to secure a third term next year.
Follow BBC London on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to hellobbclondon@bbc.co.uk