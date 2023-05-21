Thousands take part in 25th MoonWalk in London
- Published
Over 6,000 women and men joined the 25th MoonWalk London on Saturday night.
Wearing decorated bras and t-shirts, participants set off from Clapham Common to walk a half or full marathon through London overnight.
Participants at the event, organised by breast cancer charity Walk the Walk, raised almost £2m.
The charity specialises in promoting the benefits of walking as a part of cancer prevention as well as for overall mental health and wellbeing.
Many other people from around the country joined in the MoonWalk virtually.
Famous London landmarks, including the London Eye, Sky Garden, Battersea Power Station and the National Theatre were lit up in pink throughout the night.
EastEnders actress and MoonWalk ambassador Harriet Thorpe told the BBC: "The atmosphere was truly magical. There is something so beautiful about walking together for each other.
"There were so many people who were on a night out who would stop and talk to use or cheer us on - it's an experience full of love".
Follow BBC London on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to hellobbclondon@bbc.co.uk