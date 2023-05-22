Met investigate online video of men entering Hackney home
Police are trying to trace a man seen in a video posted on social media of two people entering a house in London.
The Metropolitan Police said it wants to locate an 18-year-old man seen in the footage over "a suspected breach of a community protection notice".
In a statement, the Met said it appears the man, along with another person, entered the home in Hackney without the owners' permission.
It said "the video in question could amount to such a breach".
A force spokesperson said the community order, which was issued in May 2022, "prohibits him from carrying out any act which will or is intended to cause harassment, alarm or distress".
"The breach was imposed in response to a number of historical videos posted on social media by the same individual."
'Taking the matter seriously'
Det Ch Supt James Conway said: "We are aware that this video has been widely shared both on social and mainstream media, and understand the concern caused by its content.
"I would like to reassure the public that we are taking the matter very seriously and are conducting an investigation, including enquiries to locate the man seen in the video.
"We have spoken with the homeowners and will continue to liaise with them in regards to our action on this matter.
"We are aware of other videos posted by the same individual which have also been circulating but believe these to be historic matters which were addressed through previous police action, though we continue to pursue inquiries to check this."
