Burnt Oak: Teen in hospital after Tube station shooting
A teenager has been taken to hospital after a shooting outside a Tube station in north-west London.
He was found near Burnt Oak station with suspected gunshot injuries and taken to a central London hospital.
The Metropolitan Police, which was called to reports of a shooting at 15:20 BST, said his condition was being assessed.
A person has been arrested on suspicion of GBH, the force added, and a crime scene is in place.
The station is closed along with roads between Watling Avenue and the junction with Orange Hill.
