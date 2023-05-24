Murder inquiry after fatal stabbing in Croydon
A murder investigation is under way after a man in his 20s was found stabbed in south London.
The man was found injured in Pawsons Road, Croydon, on Tuesday evening, after what police believe was an "altercation" nearby.
Police, London Ambulance Service and London's Air Ambulance all went to the scene. The man was taken to hospital, where he later died.
No arrests have been made and a crime scene remains in place.
A Met Police spokesperson said: "At this early stage it is believed the man sustained his injuries in nearby Mayo Road.
"Inquiries into the circumstances continue."
The London Ambulance Service added it, "treated one person at the scene and took them to a major trauma centre as a priority".
