Savoy Place fight: Three hurt as vehicle driven at group
Three men were left injured when a vehicle was driven into a group of people following a fight in central London, police said.
Five men have since been arrested on suspicion of affray after the incident in Savoy Place at about 04:10 BST.
The Met Police said there were also reports a man had been stabbed at the scene.
The conditions of the injured men, who were all taken to hospital, are not yet known, the force said.
A Met police spokesperson said: "Three vehicles made off from the location shortly after officers arrived, one of which had reportedly driven toward individuals involved.
"Officers stopped three vehicles and found three men with injuries."
Several roads have been shut, including Northumberland Avenue, Victoria Embankment and Temple Street, while officers carry out inquiries.
