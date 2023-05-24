Chelsea: TikToker admits stalking footballers Mason Mount and Billy Gilmour
A woman has pleaded guilty to stalking two Premier League footballers and harassing a third.
TikToker Orla Melissa Sloan, 21, bombarded Chelsea's Mason Mount, 24, with messages in a four-month stalking campaign after their relationship ended.
She also pleaded guilty to stalking his former team-mate Billy Gilmour, 21, and harassing Ben Chilwell, 26.
Mr Gilmour said her messages had a "huge impact" on his life.
Westminster Magistrates' Court heard Sloan and Mr Mount slept together after they met at a party at Mr Chilwell's home in November 2020.
Prosecutor Jason Seetal said they stayed in contact for about six months before Mr Mount "decided that the relationship was not going to progress".
He subsequently was bombarded with messages from her and blocked her number, the court was told.
"He then began to receive messages from new numbers and each time he would block those numbers there would be messages from a different number," Mr Seetal said.
A total of 21 different numbers were used to contact Mr Mount, the court heard.
Mr Seetal said Mr Mount was "concerned she had an obsession or fixation with him and he didn't know what she was capable of".
In a statement, the footballer said he was worried that Sloan would "turn up at my training centre".
The court heard other messages were aimed at professional footballers, friends and family members, including Mr Mount's England and Chelsea team-mate, Mr Chilwell.
Scotland midfielder Mr Gilmour said her messages had a "huge impact" on his life, after he joined Brighton & Hove Albion from Chelsea in September last year.
"I have not been able to sleep and have had to take sleeping tablets," he said.
Sloan, from Exeter, pleaded guilty to causing "serious alarm or distress" by stalking Mr Gilmour between 10 September and 28 October last year.
She also admitted stalking Mr Mount between 19 June and 28 October last year, as well as causing harassment to Mr Chilwell between 20 October and 29 October 2022.
District Judge Neeta Minhas said Sloan's most serious offence, against Mr Gilmour, crossed the custody threshold.
Sloan was granted unconditional bail and sentencing was adjourned to 20 June.
