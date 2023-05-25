Chelsea Flower Show: Just Stop Oil protesters arrested
Three Just Stop Oil activists have been arrested on suspicion of causing criminal damage at RHS Chelsea Flower Show, the Met Police said.
Protesters released an orange powder in the show gardens at the Royal Hospital Chelsea at about 09:00 BST.
Cdr Karen Findlay of the Met's major operations team said the gardens had been "criminally damaged".
A spokesperson for the Royal Horticultural Society said: "The three protesters are all off site now."
They added that there had been no disruption to visitors and the show remained open to ticketed guests.
"The RHS' primary concern is for the safety of its visitors, exhibitors and everyone at the show," the spokesperson said.
