Zaian Aimable-Lina murder: Teenager who killed boy in park detained for life
- Published
A 17-year-old boy who "senselessly" murdered Zaian Aimable-Lina has been handed a life sentence.
Zaian,15, was stabbed to death after being confronted by the teenager in Ashburton Park, Croydon, south London, in December 2021.
Judge Alexia Durran told the Old Bailey there was "no personal animosity" between the killer and the victim.
The 17-year-old, who cannot be named due to his age, was detained for a minimum of 18 years.
He was also found guilty of the possession of a bladed article, but no separate sentence was handed down.
'This will haunt me'
Zaian was stabbed three times, including in the heart, during the attack, the court heard.
His friends witnessed the murder and flagged down a passing police vehicle but, despite the efforts of ambulance crews, he died shortly after.
A friend who saw the attack told the court in a statement: "Zaian was murdered in front of me, something that I never thought I would see.
"I don't think I will ever get over it or forget Zaian. This will haunt me for the rest of my life."
They added: "I'm always very wary about who is around me and always looking over my shoulder."
'Barely knew him'
The court heard the 17-year-old defendant had mental health difficulties, including atypical autism.
This impaired his ability to control his emotions but made him more likely to use violence, Judge Durran said.
In her closing statement, she told the 17-year-old: "Zaian Amiable-Lina was only 15 when you took his life.
"I am acutely aware that no sentence I impose on you will be adequate in the eyes of his family.
"He had his whole life ahead of him when you stabbed him in the chest and then in the back."
She added: "You barely knew him. You certainly had no personal animosity or 'beef' towards him. You have not told anyone yet why you acted in the way that you did."
