Teen charged over death of Deliveroo rider
- Published
A teenager has been charged over the death of a Deliveroo rider who was killed in a crash in south London.
Abdirahman Ahmed, 19, of Camberwell, is facing six charges including death by dangerous driving.
Ronaldo Medeiros De Oliveira, 44, died after his motorbike and a car were involved in a collision on Leigham Court Road, Streatham, on 11 May.
His daughter described him as a "true hero" and said he was "a kind, loving person".
She added: "He was always happy and never had bad times when we were with him. He was my true hero, taught me everything I know. We are going to miss him a lot."
Mr Ahmed has also been charged with causing death while driving uninsured, causing death while driving unlicensed, failing to stop at the scene of an accident, driving without insurance and driving not in accordance with a licence.
He will appear before Croydon Magistrates' Court later.
Follow BBC London on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to hellobbclondon@bbc.co.uk