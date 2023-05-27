Kwami Richards: Police hunt burglar who escaped from prison van
A burglar is being hunted by police after he escaped from a prison van outside Brixton police station.
Kwami Richards, 42, who has links to Wandsworth, was wanted on recall to prison for beaching his licence conditions after serving his sentence.
He had been arrested and was in the process of being transported to prison by a private security company when the incident occurred on Friday afternoon.
He was pursued by a police officer into Brixton Underground Station.
The Met said the officer was assaulted as he attempted to detain Richards who then boarded a Victoria Line train.
The public have been warned to not approach him, but to call 999.
Inquiries into how Richards escaped from the van remain ongoing.
