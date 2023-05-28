Premiership final: Two charged over Just Stop Oil rugby final protest
- Published
Two men have been charged in connection with the disruption during Saturday's rugby final at Twickenham.
Just Stop Oil protesters invaded the pitch midway through the match between Saracens and Sale, throwing orange paint powder on to the field.
The duo were then escorted out of the stadium by stewards.
The Met Police said Samuel Johnson, 40, of Reydon, Suffolk, and Patrick Hart, 37, of Brislington, Bristol, have been charged with aggravated trespass.
The Gallagher Premiership final was the latest sporting event to be affected after play was halted at the World Snooker Championship in April.
In a statement, Cdr Kyle Gordon said: "To date we have seen 102 slow marches across London by Just Stop Oil that have caused serious disruption and frustration to those going about their business in the city leading to 51 arrests to date.
"Similarly, yesterday's incident at the rugby final will have caused frustration to both the players and spectators alike.
"With many other events taking place, and visitors in our capital this weekend, we will continue to monitor and respond to such incidents quickly.
"Where protest moves into criminality or serious disruption, we will take robust action to ensure Londoners and visitors alike can continue to enjoy their Bank Holiday weekend."
Saracens won 35-25 to secure their sixth Premiership title and first in four years.
