Met Police officer drags Just Stop Oil protester along road
- Published
A Met Police officer dragged a Just Stop Oil protester along a west London road during a demonstration.
At 08:00 BST some 66 Just Stop Oil supporters slow-marched in three groups on roads near West Kensington station as part of a sixth week of action.
An officer was then recorded dragging a supporter along the ground by his hi-vis vest on Cromwell Road, a busy route into the capital city.
Scotland Yard has been contacted for comment.
In a video posted on social media, the officer was seen pulling a protester across the road, before dropping him in front of a car and minibus in the carriageway.
As the officer walked away, other protesters helped the man stand up and reposition his banner.
Under the Public Order Act officers have powers to make activists move out of the road or face arrest.
Members of the environmental protest group have been holding daily slow-march protests on roads since 24 April, causing frustration to drivers.
Just Stop Oil is calling for an end to all new oil, gas and coal projects in the UK and says its protests will continue indefinitely.
