Canning Town flat fire under control after six rescued
- Published
Six people have been rescued from a burning first-floor flat in east London, London Fire Brigade (LFB) said.
About 40 firefighters tackled the fire, which tore through the three-roomed home on Barking Road, Canning Town shortly before 18:00 BST on Wednesday.
Video footage shows clouds of thick smoke pouring out of a window of the flat, which is above a betting shop.
Three adults and three children were led to safety via an external staircase, LFB said.
They were treated at the scene for the effects of breathing in smoke.
Barking Road was closed both ways to traffic between Ordnance Road and Morgan Street, causing rush-hour congestion in the Blackwall Tunnel area, LFB said.
The flames were brought under control shortly after 19:00 BST.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
