Tooting Bec lido reopening delayed after asbestos found
A south London lido will not reopen as planned this summer after asbestos was discovered buried at the site.
Tooting Bec lido, the biggest open-air freshwater pool in the UK, shut last year for a £4m refurbishment.
The asbestos was found while essential repair work was taking place on the 90-metre pool to keep it operating for the next 50 years.
It was to meant to close for nine months from November 2022, but is now scheduled to open later this year.
A statement from the council said: "These are major, complex works being undertaken to a unique heritage asset, and projects of this nature often encounter unavoidable issues that cause delays.
"Issues encountered in the lido repairs include the discovery of unknown buried asbestos following demolition."
A council report in November 2021 said the "iconic" lido held a special place as the borough's "jewel in the crown" and has attracted generations of Londoners since opening in 1906.
Labour councillor Judi Gasser, cabinet member for environment, said: "I am so disappointed that we are not able to complete the works in the timescale we had hoped. I love the lido and will really miss swimming there over the summer, as I know many residents will.
"It [is] vital that these essential works are carried out to preserve the lido so that [it] may be enjoyed by the public for years to come. We are working to reopen the lido as soon as possible and are very sorry for the impact this delay will have."
