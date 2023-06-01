More Londoners to get ULEZ financial help, says mayor's office
The number of people eligible for financial support to replace polluting vehicles is set to increase ahead of the capital's expansion of the Ultra Low Emission Zone (ULEZ) from August.
Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said there would be support for small businesses with fewer than 50 employees, not just sole traders and "micro businesses".
All families on child benefit will also be offered access to the scheme.
Five councils are currently opposing the ULEZ expansion with legal action.
The expanded £110m scrappage scheme will be in place from end of July, the mayor's office said, which added that care workers needing support would be "targeted for help", and that charities would be able to scrap or retrofit up to three vans instead of one.
Mr Khan said he took action after listening to concerns about the ULEZ expansion, which is set to expand to cover outer London from 29 August.
On Wednesday, he took questions from callers to Eddie Nestor's BBC London Radio show and, including about ULEZ's expansion.
A total of 874,710 families in London receive child benefit, with 578,315 of those in outer London, the mayor's office says.
A grace period will also be given to sole traders, "micro businesses" with up to 10 staff, small businesses, and registered charities which have bought ULEZ compliant vehicles that will not arrive until after 29 August.
The mayor's office said the scrappage scheme would "be kept under ongoing review".
Last week, two London Labour MPs urged Mr Khan to review the scheme and said they were concerned many of their constituents would not be covered by the financial support.
Abena Oppong-Asare, MP for Erith and Thamesmead, and Ellie Reeves, MP for Lewisham West and Penge, called for an urgent review of what additional support could be provided for families and businesses.
Five Conservative-led councils - Bexley, Bromley, Harrow, Hillingdon and Surrey - have already launched legal action over the expansion of ULEZ.
