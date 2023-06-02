Windrush Generation's memories to be made into film
Members of the Windrush generation are being asked to share their memories of arriving in the UK, for a film to celebrate Windrush Day on 22 June.
It will mark the 75th anniversary of the arrival of the Empire Windrush at Tilbury Docks, Essex, in 1948.
People's personal stories and photos could be included in the film, which will be broadcast from the world-famous billboard at Piccadilly Circus.
Organisers of the project need to receive submissions by 10 June.
They will then be curated by the Cultural Institute for Radical Arts (CIRCA), along with the Black Cultural Archives (BCA) in Brixton, who are producing the film.
Lisa Anderson, managing director of the BCA, said they wanted to "honour, empower and give a platform to the memories of the Windrush generation and their families".
She added that contribution of Windrush generation - the thousands of Caribbean migrants who arrived in the UK between 1948 and 1971 - "helped to rebuild this nation and bring energy, culture and traditions that forged a new Britain" after World War Two.
The presentation of the film will follow the launch of a digital work by artist Sir Frank Bowling, marking the 70th anniversary of his arrival in England from British Guiana, now Guyana, in 1953, at the time of Queen Elizabeth II's coronation.
His work, Arrival, is to be shown on the billboards at Piccadilly Circus, as well as in other cities around the world, every evening until the end of June.
Sir Frank said: "The moment I arrived in London, I knew I was home.
"I was looking round. It was summertime, and the whole of London town was still into the Coronation. And I went all over London - even up past Piccadilly Circus - travelling on the buses, on the train. It was amazing."
People wishing to submit their memories can do so here.
