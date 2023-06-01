Dog attack: Boy and two men injured in Thornton Heath
A seven-year-old boy and two men have been injured in a dog attack.
Police were called at 08:52 BST on Wednesday to reports of a man and a child being "attacked by an aggressive dog" in Broughton Road in Thornton Heath, south-west London.
Officers and paramedics attended and found a boy, aged seven, and a man with bite injuries.
The Met said that while officers were at the scene another man approached them to say he had also been attacked.
The force said the dog "was seized by officers and will be assessed".
A spokesperson said the dog appeared to be a German shepherd and inquiries were under way to identify its owner.
None of the people's injuries are believed to be life-threatening.
