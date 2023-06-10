Gatwick trains disrupted due to power cut
Services to Gatwick Airport railway station have been disrupted due to a power cut.
The airport temporarily closed all lines at its station at about 12:30 BST.
A spokesperson for the airport said services were now running every 30 minutes.
Thameslink said trains were expected to be "very busy" and encouraged people to use local buses.
The majority of lifts and escalators at the station are still without power, National Rail said.
It added disruption was expected to last until 16:00 and told passengers to leave "at least an extra 60 minutes to complete your journey".
An airport spokesperson urged people to check with their train operator for the latest information.
